Cardinals get the win over the Twins 7-5

The St. Louis Cardinals got the win over the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Wednesday, May 16.

Matt Carpenter had two doubles and was 3-5 at the plate.

Jordan Hicks (2-1) got the win for the Redbirds.

Lance Lynn (1-4) got the loss. It was the first time St. Louis had faced the former Cardinals starter.

The Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Louis on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

