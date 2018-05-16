Illinois to spend $3M for new well at Quincy veteran's home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois to spend $3M for new well at Quincy veteran's home

Rauner says the state will spend about $3 million to help build a new water source in a western Illinois community where Legionnaires' disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents (Source: KFVS) Rauner says the state will spend about $3 million to help build a new water source in a western Illinois community where Legionnaires' disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents (Source: KFVS)

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner says the state will spend about $3 million to help build a new water source in a western Illinois community where Legionnaires' disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents of a state veteran's home.

Rauner said Wednesday Illinois will split the cost with the city of Quincy, which currently gets water from the Mississippi River. He says the new well will provide "cleaner and safer" water. Legionnaire's is caused by waterborne bacteria inhaled from vapor.

The Republican also called on the Democratic-controlled Legislature to approve up to $230 million for a new veteran's home. He says legislation to provide the funds, which the GOP sponsor filed Wednesday, "should have been sent to my desk already."

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton says legislative leaders learned of the measure Tuesday night and lawmakers want to discuss possible funding for other veteran's homes.

