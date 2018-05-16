Steele, MO man charged after stabbing

Arnold Hill, 44, was issued a warrant charging him with first-degree assault (Source: Vinelink)

A Steele, Missouri man is facing charges after a stabbing on May 10, according to police.

Arnold Hill, 44, was issued a warrant charging him with first-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

Officers went to a home on Gibson Street May 10 for a call of a stabbing. The victim was bleeding profusely from his arm. He was taken away by ambulance and later released from the hospital.

Bond was set for Hill at $25,000 cash only.

