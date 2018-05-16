Redhawks volleyball, cross country teams earn academic honors

The SEMO Redhawks volleyball and cross country have earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards. (Source: OVC)

The teams posted Academic Progress Rate scores in the top 10 percent of their sport.

This is the third year in a row they have earned the honors.

"Congratulations to our student-athletes and coaches for achieving this level of academic success," said Director of Athletics Brady Barke. "Their constant dedication and commitment to academic excellence is to be commended and we are proud of this recognition."

More than 1,200 teams have been recognized for academic excellence.

