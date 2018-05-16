IL Dept. of Health to launch 'Infant at Work' pilot program

The IL Dept. of Health will launch an "Infant at Work" pilot program. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will launch an "Infant at Work" pilot program.

The program will allow eligible mothers, fathers and legal guardians to bring their infants to work in the early months of parenthood.

Parents will infants between four weeks and six months of age are eligible to participate, depending on their job duties and location. Employees will be required to work with their supervisor on scheduling, work plans and space accommodations.

Participating staff will have regular evaluations with their supervisors to assess their satisfaction with the program.

According to IDPH, it was developed with input from the IDPH Office of Women's Health and Family Services as well as parents with infants, is designed to lower daycare costs, increase family supports, provide more breastfeeding opportunities for mothers and give fathers the ability to be more involved with their babies.

The department of health hopes the program will reduce the amount of time parents are away from work, help new parents manage the transition back to the workplace and ultimately improve morale at the agency.

IDPH is the first Illinois State agency to pilot this program.

After 24 months, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services will evaluate its efficacy to determine if this program is suitable for other state agencies.

