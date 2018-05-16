Senate OKs new gun-dealer licensing plan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Senate OKs new gun-dealer licensing plan

The Senate voted 35-18 Wednesday to require the Illinois State Police to license gun-shop owners for $1,000 for five years. (Source: Pixabay.com) The Senate voted 35-18 Wednesday to require the Illinois State Police to license gun-shop owners for $1,000 for five years. (Source: Pixabay.com)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has approved another plan to regulate firearms dealers after Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar plan in March.

The Senate voted 35-18 Wednesday to require the Illinois State Police to license gun-shop owners for $1,000 for five years. The plan also provides a penalty for unreported private transfers.

Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park says his plan answers Republican Rauner's complaint that the initial measure was burdensome.

Republican Sen. Dale Righter of Mattoon says the legislation punishes law-abiding gun dealers.

The Senate also approved legislation to prevent gun transfers like the one involving the alleged gunman in April's Nashville Waffle House shooting. Law enforcement officials had confiscated Travis Reinking's guns but his father returned them to him.

The bills are SB337 and SB2387 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly