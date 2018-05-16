Southeast Autism Center honored with Missouri Community Action Network Award

The center was honored with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Renee Patrick accepted the award on behalf of the center's staff. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

The Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment was presented with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award at the Missouri CAN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 15 at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

The Autism Center received the award for the southeast region of the state and was recognized for its outstanding community service and outreach in providing screenings and diagnostic evaluations for children suspected of having Autism and other developmental delays in the Delta region.

The Delta region of the Missouri Community Action Network nominated the Autism Center for the award.

Awards were presented to organizations in communities that contribute to uplifting families in poverty. Eighteen community regional network organizations in Missouri nominated honorees.

Renee Patrick, clinical psychologist at the Autism Center and incoming Center director, accepted the award on behalf of the Center’s staff.

“We’re really committed to meeting the needs of people who live in the Bootheel,” she said. “One of the ways we have worked to reach people is through collaboration with Head Start. We believe early intervention helps people grow to their potential," said Patrick.

