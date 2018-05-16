Southeast Autism Center honored with Missouri Community Action N - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Autism Center honored with Missouri Community Action Network Award

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Renee Patrick accepted the award on behalf of the center's staff. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) Renee Patrick accepted the award on behalf of the center's staff. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
The center was honored with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University) The center was honored with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment was presented with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award at the Missouri CAN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 15 at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

The Autism Center received the award for the southeast region of the state and was recognized for its outstanding community service and outreach in providing screenings and diagnostic evaluations for children suspected of having Autism and other developmental delays in the Delta region.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Delta region of the Missouri Community Action Network nominated the Autism Center for the award.

Awards were presented to organizations in communities that contribute to uplifting families in poverty. Eighteen community regional network organizations in Missouri nominated honorees.

Renee Patrick, clinical psychologist at the Autism Center and incoming Center director, accepted the award on behalf of the Center’s staff.

“We’re really committed to meeting the needs of people who live in the Bootheel,” she said. “One of the ways we have worked to reach people is through collaboration with Head Start. We believe early intervention helps people grow to their potential," said Patrick.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly