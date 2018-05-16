Man sentenced for shed burglary in Dowell., IL

A man has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for a shed burglary in Jackson County, Illinois.

According to the state's attorney's office, Paul Forker, 50, was sentenced on May 14 for the burglary that happened in Dowell, Ill. on February 6.

Due to his prior criminal history, Forker was sentenced as a Class X offender vs. being sentenced to the ordinary Class 2 felony conviction.

The Dowell Police Department investigated the burglary.

