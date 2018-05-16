35 native snake species call this southern Illinois natural area home

You can easily say hello to Mother Nature at LaRue-Pine Hills. It is a natural area tucked within the Shawnee National Forest located just outside of Wolf Lake, Illinois.

LaRue-Pine Hills is most famous for the great migration across Snake Road.

Turns out, it's also known for being home to 66 percent of the amphibians and 59 percent of the reptiles known to occur in Illinois.

CLICK HERE to take a closer look at what types of snakes you can find here.

In all, the area covers about 4.5 square miles and contains 14 natural communities including forests, wetland, prairie, glade and barren ecosystems and geologic features.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.