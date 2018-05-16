Missouri Legislature approves drug treatment pilot program

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011.
Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.
Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m.
Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62 near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.
May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer.
