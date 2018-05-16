carGO coming soon to Farmington, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

carGO coming soon to Farmington, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CarGO will soon be serving Farmington. (Source: carGO Technologies/Facebook) CarGO will soon be serving Farmington. (Source: carGO Technologies/Facebook)
FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

CarGO Technologies will soon be expanding to serve Farmington announced on Wednesday, May 16.

The company met with city officials, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and local restaurant owners to discuss plans to begin offering carGO's services in the Farmington area.

"We are excited to provide the residents of Farmington a variety of new conveniences, including local restaurant food delivery and rides, and to offer opportunities for drivers in the area to earn additional income," said Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of carGO Technologies.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

carGO serves the Cape Girardeau area and Poplar Bluff with rides and food and alcohol delivery services.

"We will have a great lineup of some of the region's favorite restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's and Burger King, and expect to make agreements with more restaurants in the near future," said Shad Burner, Business Development Director at carGO.

carGO expects to contract with 50 to 75 local individuals to provide driving services.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly