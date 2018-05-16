carGO coming soon to Farmington, MO

CarGO will soon be serving Farmington. (Source: carGO Technologies/Facebook)

CarGO Technologies will soon be expanding to serve Farmington announced on Wednesday, May 16.

The company met with city officials, the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and local restaurant owners to discuss plans to begin offering carGO's services in the Farmington area.

"We are excited to provide the residents of Farmington a variety of new conveniences, including local restaurant food delivery and rides, and to offer opportunities for drivers in the area to earn additional income," said Dr. James Stapleton, co-founder of carGO Technologies.

carGO serves the Cape Girardeau area and Poplar Bluff with rides and food and alcohol delivery services.

"We will have a great lineup of some of the region's favorite restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee's and Burger King, and expect to make agreements with more restaurants in the near future," said Shad Burner, Business Development Director at carGO.

carGO expects to contract with 50 to 75 local individuals to provide driving services.

