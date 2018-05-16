Missouri House looking into unauthorized signature - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House looking into unauthorized signature

A Missouri House panel has broadened its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens to delve into questions about an unauthorized signature of another elected official.(Source: KFVS) A Missouri House panel has broadened its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens to delve into questions about an unauthorized signature of another elected official.(Source: KFVS)

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri House panel has broadened its investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens to delve into questions about an unauthorized signature of another elected official.

At issue is an executive order posted to the governor's website last year. It initially included different text of the order than the official version signed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, although Ashcroft's unauthorized signature was listed.

A House committee last week issued subpoenas about the issue to Greitens. His office provided dozens of documents to the committee Tuesday. It also gave those records to The Associated Press.

Greitens' office says the Office of Administration copied text from the order and used an image of Greitens' and Ashcroft's signatures for the website. Governor's office attorney Eddie Greim says the goal was to make the text searchable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly