Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office presents awards to its own

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office awarded their annual Timothy J. Ruopp and Sheriff Norman Copeland Excellence Awards on Wednesday, May 16.

Patrol Commander, Lt. Chris Hull received the Ruopp award. Patrol Deputy Robbie Jenkins, Corrections Corporal Zach Stewart, and Communications Officer Steven Ward received Copeland excellence awards.

Sheriff John Jordan presented the awards.

Robert "Chris" Hull started working with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office in April 2002 as a 480 Patrol Officer in the Patrol Divison. He was promoted to Sergeant of the Patrol Division on May 15, 2003, and then promoted to Lieutenant of the Patrol Division in August 2011, where he continues to serve today.

Robert Jenkins started with the sheriff's office in January 2013 in the Jails Operations Division, changed position to a 480 Certified Jailer on June 6, 2013, then transferred to the Patrol Division as a 480 Certified Officer on June 17, 2013, and is currently serving in that position today.

Steven Ward started with the sheriff's office on April 27, 2016, in the Business Operations Division as a Communications Officers and is currently serving in that position today.

Zachary Steward started with the sheriff's office on October 20, 2014, and was promoted to Civilian Corporal in the Jails Operations Division and is currently service in that position today.

