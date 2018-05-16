12 Missouri graduate programs to close after academic review - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12 Missouri graduate programs to close after academic review

The University of Missouri will eliminate 12 graduate programs amid continuing budget concerns. (Source: KFVS) The University of Missouri will eliminate 12 graduate programs amid continuing budget concerns. (Source: KFVS)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri will eliminate 12 graduate programs amid continuing budget concerns.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced Wednesday that it reached the decision after a year-long review by a university task force. The task force had recommended eliminating 27 graduate programs.

The Columbia Missourian reports seven of the 12 programs will merge with existing programs, one will be changed to include a broader curriculum and the remaining four will be closed.

Cartwright said a new College of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies will be created to focus on increasing graduate enrollment.

Students accepted for the next academic year or already enrolled in the affected programs will be able to finish their degrees. Cartwright said he doesn't expect any faculty or staff to lose their positions "at this time."

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

