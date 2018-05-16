Paducah, KY police look for man in connection to vehicle thefts

Paducah police are looking for a man in connection to vehicle thefts (Source: Paducah Police Department)

The Paducah Police Department is hoping to identify a man that may be responsible for several vehicle thefts.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man after vehicles were broken into on Alabama Street.

A resident of the 2900 block of Alabama St. told police a pair of Oakley prescription sunglasses was stolen from his truck Friday night on May 11.

Police said a neighbor provided surveillance video of a man walking down the road checking vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

