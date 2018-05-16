Early morning fire breaks out at Sikeston, MO business

A fire in downtown Sikeston, Missouri started just before 1 a.m. according to officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

An officer noticed fire and smoke coming from the roof of Joy's Bridal located at 138 E. Front Street.

Sikeston DPS Fire Division’s Ladder #3, Ladder 2, Engine #1, and Engine #4 responded and arrived on scene within minutes.

“We were very fortunate the fire was discovered in its early stages by our patrol officer, fires like these can spread quickly to other buildings and be devastating to downtown areas," said DPS Director Mike Williams.

At 1:09 a.m. command struck a second alarm according to officials.

Engine #4 and Ladder #2 also responded. Morehouse Fire Department and Miner Fire Department responded to backfill stations.

About 30 minutes later at 1:45 a.m. officials said the fire was under control.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within thirty minutes but remained on scene until 5:00 a.m. checking for fire and completing salvage and overhaul.

No one was hurt and Joy’s received moderate damage to the roof and second floor.

Joy’s also received smoke damage throughout the building.

The owner of the shop Don Newton estimates that hundreds of thousands of dollars were damaged as more than 350 dresses are unsellable.

"I don't know it's just bad, it's really bad," said Newton. "I was shocked last night when they called me. All these white wedding dresses are just shot, look how dark and how, I don't know what to think it's just, it's just terrible."

Newton also owns an insurance business and said in the 55 years he's worked insurance he's helped people with fires, but never dealt with one himself.

Newton has also seen plenty of support from people asking if the shop is okay. But as far as the future of the shop, he's still not sure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

