Puxico man killed in semi, pick-up truck crash near Advance, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Puxico man killed in semi, pick-up truck crash near Advance, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
One person has died in a crash in Bollinger Co., MO (Source: KFVS) One person has died in a crash in Bollinger Co., MO (Source: KFVS)
Crews are on the scene of the deadly crash. (Source: KFVS) Crews are on the scene of the deadly crash. (Source: KFVS)
The crash was between a semi and pick-up-truck (Source: KFVS) The crash was between a semi and pick-up-truck (Source: KFVS)
The roadway is closed at this time (Source: KFVS) The roadway is closed at this time (Source: KFVS)
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

One person is dead after a crash Bollinger County, Missouri two miles west of Advance.

It happened at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway C near Highway V.

The Stoddard County coroner was called to the scene. Jacob D. Bates, 29, of Puxico, Mo. was killed in the crash. 

According to a preliminary crash report, Bates pulled his pickup into the westbound lane and hit an International Straight Truck head-on.

The driver of the International, Dean Barry, 49, of Friedham, Mo. received moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with moderate injuries. 

A passenger, Devin Austin, 22, of Jackson, Mo. was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries at the time. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Highway patrol major crash team is on the way to investigate.

Highway C is open now.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly