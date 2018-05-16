Puxico man killed in semi, pick-up truck crash near Advance, MO

The roadway is closed at this time (Source: KFVS)

The crash was between a semi and pick-up-truck (Source: KFVS)

Crews are on the scene of the deadly crash. (Source: KFVS)

One person has died in a crash in Bollinger Co., MO (Source: KFVS)

One person is dead after a crash Bollinger County, Missouri two miles west of Advance.

It happened at 5:30 a.m.

According to the Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway C near Highway V.

The Stoddard County coroner was called to the scene. Jacob D. Bates, 29, of Puxico, Mo. was killed in the crash.

According to a preliminary crash report, Bates pulled his pickup into the westbound lane and hit an International Straight Truck head-on.

The driver of the International, Dean Barry, 49, of Friedham, Mo. received moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

A passenger, Devin Austin, 22, of Jackson, Mo. was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries at the time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Highway patrol major crash team is on the way to investigate.

Highway C is open now.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.