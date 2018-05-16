First Alert: Scattered storms to linger into evening - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Scattered storms to linger into evening

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Daily rain chances remain in the forecast through much of the extended forecast (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Scattered showers and storms are back on the menu.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says we are once again seeing isolated thunderstorms developing across the area on Wednesday. A few of these are on the strong side with hail and high winds.

Temperatures are running a couple of degrees warmer due to extra sunshine. Scattered storms will linger into the evening hours.

Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms again in the afternoon. The greatest coverage will likely be across our eastern counties.

Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
 

Daily rain chances remain in the forecast through much of the extended forecast, with slightly lower chances Friday and Saturday. 

Next week is still looking warm and muggy with scattered daily storms.

