Missouri Legislature votes to expand sex assault education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill requiring school districts that teach sex education to include information about sexual violence, sexual harassment and consent.

The bill, approved by the House in a 127-19 vote Tuesday, would also provide subsidies for people taking a high school equivalency test for the first time, require that school districts notify parents if their child's data was breached and would place an active teacher on the state education board.

It would also expand some students' access to braille education.

Proponents say these and other provisions will help schools serve a broader swath of students.

Some lawmakers expressed concern that the changes could cost more than $1 million a year.

Bills can become law either through the governor's signature or his inaction.

The bill is HB 1606 .

