What you need to know May 16

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 16.

First Alert Forecast

There are storms on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says she doesn’t think they’ll hold together throughout the day.

The showers are isolated in Southern Illinois. More scattered showers will happen this afternoon and evening. High temps will be held lower by cloud cover. We're talking lower 80s.

Then rain chances slightly decrease on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday through most of the next week we’ll see higher daily chances of rain creep back into the forecast. Temperatures will stay way above average, next week.

A Michigan engineering company employee has been fired after police determined she baked laxatives into brownies for a colleague.

Video has surfaced showing a bus driver shove an 8-year-old girl with autism, as another school employee watches then walks away.

A flight out of China made an emergency landing after a copilot was sucked halfway out of the aircraft's cockpit.

