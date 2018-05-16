What you need to know May 16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 16

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
It could be rainy this morning and through the weekend (Source: Pixabay) It could be rainy this morning and through the weekend (Source: Pixabay)
Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 16.

First Alert Forecast

There are storms on the radar this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says she doesn’t think they’ll hold together throughout the day.

The showers are isolated in Southern Illinois. More scattered showers will happen this afternoon and evening. High temps will be held lower by cloud cover. We're talking lower 80s. 

Then rain chances slightly decrease on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday through most of the next week we’ll see higher daily chances of rain creep back into the forecast. Temperatures will stay way above average, next week.

Making headlines

  1. On Tuesday night the Marshall County community celebrated the 16th birthday of one of the shooting victims.
  2. Police are opening an investigation for the invasion of privacy investigation into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
  3. Vote 16 is trying to change the voting age for local elections to 16-years-old in Illinois.
  4. The nation’s overall unemployment rate is low, which is making it difficult for companies to find qualified truck drivers.
  5. The Memorial Hospital of Carbondale is being put on the national map with its new structural heart program. 

Trending web stories

A Michigan engineering company employee has been fired after police determined she baked laxatives into brownies for a colleague.

Video has surfaced showing a bus driver shove an 8-year-old girl with autism, as another school employee watches then walks away.

A flight out of China made an emergency landing after a copilot was sucked halfway out of the aircraft's cockpit.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

