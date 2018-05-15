Cardinals continue to struggle against twins

Cards fall to the Twins 4-1. (Source: KFVS)

The Cardinals head to Minnesota to face the Twins.

Pitcher Jack Flaherty pitch well in the effort one run through 5 and 2/3 innings of work.

Carson Kelly netted an RBI for the Redbirds' only run.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Twins pitcher Jose Berrios shut the Cards down and only allowed two hits through 7 and 1/3 innings.

Twins close Fernando Rodney remains perfect for his eighth consecutive scoreless inning.

Cardinals fall to the Twins 4-1.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.