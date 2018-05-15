High school baseball district finals scores

Here are the High School Baseball scores for May 15:

Class 1

District 1 Final

Cooter 7

Gideon 4

____________

District 3 Semi-Final

Valley 5

Oak ridge 8

____________

South Iron 5

Leopold 4

____________

May 16 Final

Oak ridge 5

South Iron 3

Class 2

District 1 Final

South Pemiscot 6

Bernie 7

____________

District 2 Semi-Final

Neelyville 0

Naylor 11

____________

Ellington 3

Alton 0

____________

May 17 Final

Naylor

Ellington

____________

District 3 Final

Chaffee 1

Valle Catholic 7

____________

Class 3

District 2 Final

Malden 9

Doniphan 5

____________

District 3 Semi-Final

St. Pius X 4

Arcadia Valley 3

____________

Class 4

District 1 Final

Sikeston 4

Notre Dame 15

____________

May 17

Potosi

Park Hills

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.