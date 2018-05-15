High school baseball district finals scores

Here are the High School Baseball scores for May 15:
Class 1
District 1 Final
Cooter 7
Gideon 4
____________
District 3 Semi-Final
Valley 5
Oak ridge 8
____________
South Iron 5
Leopold 4
____________
May 16 Final
Oak ridge 5
South Iron 3
Class 2
District 1 Final
South Pemiscot 6
Bernie 7
____________
District 2 Semi-Final
Neelyville 0
Naylor 11
____________
Ellington 3
Alton 0
____________
May 17 Final
Naylor
Ellington
____________
District 3 Final
Chaffee 1
Valle Catholic 7
____________
Class 3
District 2 Final
Malden 9
Doniphan 5
____________
District 3 Semi-Final
St. Pius X 4
Arcadia Valley 3
____________
Class 4
District 1 Final
Sikeston 4
Notre Dame 15
____________
May 17
Potosi
Park Hills
