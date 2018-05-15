David Robinson returns home to Sikeston, MO after 17 years behind bars

A southeast Missouri man convicted of murder nearly 18 years ago was set free and the charges dismissed.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, David Robinson will be set free on May 31, 2018. (Source: KFVS)

It was an emotional moment late Monday night as David Robinson walked out of prison after nearly 18 years on May 14.

It happened after state and county prosecutors dismissed the murder charges against him.

Now, Robinson is surrounded by family and friends, and trying to take it all in, even an old corrections officer came to congratulate him.

“Like I said, I intend on helping the dudes that I mentioned and some more people because I know how it feels,” Robinson said. “I was in they [sic] shoes, I mean I don't ever want to be in that position again."

Robinson said his short-term goal is to stay out of trouble and get used to being back in the real world.

"I'm still trying to take it all in, the short-term goal for me is to stay out of trouble, I mean for the last 17 years, 9 months and one week today,” Robinson said. “I can't do that again I don't want to do it again."

Before coming to Sikeston, Robinson went to Judge Missey's office to personally thank him.

Robinson said first thing he did when he got to Sikeston was visit the family cemetery.

"I went the graveyard to see a lot of the people that was deceased while I was gone away," he said.

“Nothing can top this Mother’s Day, it's a day late but it still can't be topped, God answered my prayers,” said Robinson’s mother.

"It's finally over, he's home with his family so it's just time to enjoy him, enjoy family and just enjoy life right now,” said Robinson’s fiance, Pat Jackson.

