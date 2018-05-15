Carterville, IL officer reacts to proposed IL death penalty for mass murderers

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is acting on public safety.

Rauner proposed reinstating the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill police officers as one of his key components to his plan.

"I believe in the death penalty for certain crimes and certain crimes should be scrutinized such as the ones he outlined in his proposal like killing a police officer...mass killings, etc.," said Angelo Hightower, Carterville Police Department. “I'm glad to see at least they exploring that possibility. As long as it's done judicially, I have no problem with it."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Some of the Governor's critics accuse Rauner of using capital punishment as a "political tool" to help his re-election campaign.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.