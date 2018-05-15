Arts Council of Southeast MO to ceremony honoring area veterans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arts Council of Southeast MO to ceremony honoring area veterans

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
"One Nation, One Flag" ceremony to be held Saturday, May 19 in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS) "One Nation, One Flag" ceremony to be held Saturday, May 19 in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a ceremony honoring area veterans on Saturday, May 19.

The "One Nation, One Flag" ceremony will start at 1 p.m. at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Stories will be told in the styles of song and dance, lecture and visual arts.

A keynote speaker, Ryan Jensen, will be in from California. He is a Marine Corps veteran who served one tour of duty in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan.

For more information, you can click here.

The Arts Council is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

