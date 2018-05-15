Arts Council of Southeast MO to ceremony honoring area veterans

"One Nation, One Flag" ceremony to be held Saturday, May 19 in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS)

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a ceremony honoring area veterans on Saturday, May 19.

The "One Nation, One Flag" ceremony will start at 1 p.m. at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Stories will be told in the styles of song and dance, lecture and visual arts.

A keynote speaker, Ryan Jensen, will be in from California. He is a Marine Corps veteran who served one tour of duty in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan.

The Arts Council is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

