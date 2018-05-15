Chicago group sues to stop construction of Obama center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicago group sues to stop construction of Obama center

A nonprofit group says the Obama Presidential Center shouldn't be built in a Chicago park because it won't be a true presidential library. (Source: Pixabay) A nonprofit group says the Obama Presidential Center shouldn't be built in a Chicago park because it won't be a true presidential library. (Source: Pixabay)

CHICAGO (AP) - A nonprofit group says the Obama Presidential Center shouldn't be built in a Chicago park because it won't be a true presidential library.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday against the city of Chicago, Protect Our Parks Inc. accuses organizers of the planned library at Jackson Park on the city's South Side of pulling an "institutional bait and switch" by changing the true nature of the center from a presidential library to a center that doesn't house historic papers.

The Obama Foundation has said it will host a digital archive of President Barack Obama's records, but that paper documents will be stored elsewhere.

Chicago hasn't specifically addressed the group's argument, but in a statement it characterizes the lawsuit as a threat to a major economic boost for the South Side.

