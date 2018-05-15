Birthday celebration in memory of a teen killed in Marshall Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Birthday celebration in memory of a teen killed in Marshall Co. shooting

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt) Bailey Holt (Source: Secret Holt)
Balloons for Hailey (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) Balloons for Hailey (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
Drive in movie (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) Drive in movie (Source: Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
CALVERT CITY, KY (KFVS) -

On Tuesday night the community who lost two students during the Marshall County School shooting celebrated the 16th birthday of one of the victims.

Bailey Holt was remembered at the Calvert City Drive-In theater starting at 4:30 p.m.

There was also a showing of her favorite movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and a balloon release. Those will be at 8:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. 

People from all over came to share memories of Bailey.

One of her friends said she didn't necessarily like celebrating her birthday but they felt this year was different.

For her family and friends, the idea of being Marshall Strong has stuck with the community and helped even though it's not been easy.

"It hasn't been at all, said Bailey’s mother, Secret Holt.

“No, today's not easy, I mean no day's easy. Each day doesn't get easier but it get's more manageable each day as best as it can,” said Bailey’s uncle, Marty Tubbs.

"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her, said Bailey’s friend, Malie Oglesby. “ I think about her every single day. To see this many people come together it absolutely melts my heart.”

One of the shirts being sold tonight in remembrance of Bailey was a line from the film, "Life moves pretty fast"

Her family also thanked everyone in the community for their continuous support.

