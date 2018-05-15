Memorial Day Program in Mound City, IL features Navy Seal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memorial Day Program in Mound City, IL features Navy Seal

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
The Memorial Day program which will feature a special guest. (Source: Miller family) The Memorial Day program which will feature a special guest. (Source: Miller family)
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

The Mound City National Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day program which will feature a special guest.

This year the Operation Iraq Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom will be honored. The keynote speaker is Retired SPO First Class, Navy Seal Elliott Miller from Mounds, Illinois.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Miller was severely injured during a mission when a grenade exploded next to him. After extensive surgeries and family support, he pulled through and is now living in California with his wife and two sons.

The Memorial Day program starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 at the Mound City National Cemetery. Extra parking with transportation will be available at the old St. Mary Church in Mound City from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additionally, volunteers are needed on May 24 to place flags in front of each monument in the cemetery. This event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly