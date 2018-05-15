Memorial Day Program in Mound City, IL features Navy Seal

The Mound City National Cemetery will hold a Memorial Day program which will feature a special guest.

This year the Operation Iraq Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom will be honored. The keynote speaker is Retired SPO First Class, Navy Seal Elliott Miller from Mounds, Illinois.

Miller was severely injured during a mission when a grenade exploded next to him. After extensive surgeries and family support, he pulled through and is now living in California with his wife and two sons.

The Memorial Day program starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 at the Mound City National Cemetery. Extra parking with transportation will be available at the old St. Mary Church in Mound City from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additionally, volunteers are needed on May 24 to place flags in front of each monument in the cemetery. This event will begin at 4:30 p.m.

