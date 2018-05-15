The Latest: House panel pushes ahead with Gretiens probe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The Latest: House panel pushes ahead with Gretiens probe

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens no longer faces a felony charge stemming from an affair, but a legislative committee is pushing forward with its own investigation into the Republican governor.

On Tuesday, a House investigatory committee decided to call Greitens policy director Will Scharf as a witness. The panel wants to ask him about a memo he wrote in July 2016 about an apparent plan to funnel money to Greitens' campaign from anonymous donors.

At the time, Scharf was working for Catherine Hanaway, a rival in the Republican primary who now is an attorney for Greitens' campaign.

The panel also released a document Tuesday showing Greitens' political aides had discussed setting up a fundraising committee as soon as December 2014, two months before Greitens actually did so.

12 a.m.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say the felony invasion-of-privacy case against him was crumbling under a lack of evidence and they doubt any charge will be refiled.

But the St. Louis circuit attorney's office says it still plans to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant.

Prosecutors alleged Greitens took a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair. They dropped the charge Monday.

The Republican still faces other problems. Missouri's Republican legislative leaders say they still will convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

Greitens also remains charged with a felony in St. Louis for allegedly disclosing a donor list from a veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign.

