Human body found in treeline in Caldwell Co., KY

Officers with the Princeton Police Department found a body in the treeline near a store at 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15.

Officials said they responded to after a store employee reported finding a human body in the tree line on the east side of the store. Officers arrived and found the remains of a man in the tree line.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old James H. Eizenga of Paducah, Kentucky.

The officers said the male was pronounced dead at the scene by Caldwell County Coroner Dewayne Trafford.

According to police, evidence at the scene does not indicate foul play.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Caldwell County EMS and Princeton Fire.

