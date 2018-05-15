N. 4th St. reopened after tractor trailer hauling lumber overturns in Paducah

One lane of traffic was blocked in Paducah after a truck hauling lumber overturned. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

One lane of North 4th Street in Paducah, Kentucky was blocked after a tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned.

According to Paducah police, Zecorius D. Brown, 25, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer east on U.S. 45 (North 4th Street) and came to a sharp curve near Harrison Street downtown.

A load of lumber he was hauling shifted, he told police, causing the truck and trailer to flip on its side.

One eastbound lane was closed until nearly noon.

Police said Brown was reportedly not injured.

This was in front of the Holiday Inn hotel.

