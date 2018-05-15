N. 4th St. reopened after tractor trailer hauling lumber overtur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

N. 4th St. reopened after tractor trailer hauling lumber overturns in Paducah

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
One lane of traffic was blocked in Paducah after a truck hauling lumber overturned. (Source: Paducah Police Department) One lane of traffic was blocked in Paducah after a truck hauling lumber overturned. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
(Source: Paducah Police Department) (Source: Paducah Police Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

One lane of North 4th Street in Paducah, Kentucky was blocked after a tractor-trailer hauling lumber overturned.

According to Paducah police, Zecorius D. Brown, 25, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer east on U.S. 45 (North 4th Street) and came to a sharp curve near Harrison Street downtown.

A load of lumber he was hauling shifted, he told police, causing the truck and trailer to flip on its side.

One eastbound lane was closed until nearly noon.

Police said Brown was reportedly not injured.

This was in front of the Holiday Inn hotel.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly