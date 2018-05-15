KYTC: Watch out for farm equipment on roadways

Watch out for farm equipment if you're driving this time of year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet there were 189 farm tractor-related crashes in Kentucky. Forty of those were injury crashes and six were fatal.

With the planting season shortened this year, farmers are on the move to get crops in the ground.

Many crashed occur while drivers attempt to pass slow-moving equipment and can't tell how fast oncoming traffic is moving.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The KYTC said equipment moves at speeds no higher than 25 mph. In some cases, multiple pieces of equipment being towed by a tractor may require even slower speeds for the tractor operator to maintain control while moving along area highways.

For farmers, they are asked to provide a proper escort for large equipment and to turn on flashing lights on all equipment moving along highways. They are also asked to pull over to allow backed up traffic to pass.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.