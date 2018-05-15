Active shooter training can save lives

Meek said it is impossible to know where the next attack could be and could be anywhere, so planning is key. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)

Meek said while the class is informational, the real-life situation can be much different. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)

We never truly know how we would act in an emergency like an active shooter situation.

There are active shooter training courses across the country, in which businesses, groups or individuals can sign up to learn how to try and empower themselves in the unlikely and unfortunate event an emergency, like an active shooter situation, happens.

ALICE instructors Ron Meek and Jeff Bullard taught the training at the Rend Lake College Marketplace in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

"Where is if there is a violent attack, that the strategies that are employed from the ALICE acronym is Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate," Bullard said. "It gives people who are on sight at the time when the attack is taking place, it gives them more options to realize that they are empowered, not only to survive but to stop the attack before law enforcement even arrives."

Meek said while the class is informational, the real-life situation can be much different.

"We're not going to be able to give you the perfect answer, the perfect scenario because all of these scenarios could be different," Meek said. "We want them to plan and start thinking about what they need to do in their workplace."

Meek said it is impossible to know where the next attack could be and it could be anywhere, so planning is key.

"We haven't been able to come up with a profile that says 'if you look like this if you act like this, if you do this, you're going to be an active shooter,'" Meek said. "It just doesn't work like that."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The Office of Residence Life at Southeast Missouri State University has an active shooter training course during Residence Assistance training. Ashlee Brodland has gone through several different pieces of training: ALICE, as well as the current training the university police department conducts.

"I feel like even going through one in 2012, after that, I looked at those things on the news differently," Brodland said. "When I was at restaurants or movies theaters or the malls or any setting that I was in, I felt like I would think about that if I could 'what would I do in this situation' which I didn't think about before going through this training. I would think if I were at a restaurant. Would I throw my plate, would I throw my fork?"

Brodland said she has learned a lot from the training and thinks everyone should go through it.

"I don't know how it would be done, I don't know how it would be facilitated, but I think everyone in the world should be able to go through this training. Should have the opportunity, should have it available," Brodland said. "It's all about surviving the incident," Meek said. "That's what it's all about. We don't want people to be victims, we want them to be survivors."

Detective Bullard said to always plan what you would do, even if you can not get active shooter training.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.