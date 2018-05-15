This week in music: 1984 Lionel Richie

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 34 years ago.

If you were a member of the Class of 1984 these were some of the songs likely playing at your graduation party.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Julio Iglesias And Willie Nelson at number five with To All The Girls I've Loved Before. The song was a breakthrough for Iglesias in the English language market. While it peaked at number 5 on the Hot 100 it went all the way to number one on Billboard's Country Chart.

The British pop band The Thompson Twins were in the number four spot with Hold Me Now. The song was the group's biggest hit. It was written after an argument between band members Tom Bailey and Alannah Currie who were dating at the time.

Checking at number three was Phil Collins with Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now). Collins recorded the song for the movie soundtrack to the movie Against All Odds. It was the first of seven number one hits Collins had as a solo artist.

Another song from a movie was in the number two spot. Let's Hear It for the Boy by Deniece Williams appeared on the Footloose Soundtrack. It was the second number one hit for Williams who last topped the Hot 100 in 1978 when she teamed up with Johnny Mathis for the duet Too Much, Too Little, Too Late.

And in the top spot for this week in '84 was a ballad by Lionel Richie. The music video for Hello featured Richie as a theater teacher who was falling for a blind student. He then discovers she shares the same feeling for him after he finds out she's sculpting a likeness of his face. While writing Hello, Richie felt that it was getting a bit "corny". But by the time he finished it, Hello became one of his favorite songs.

