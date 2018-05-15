First Alert: Another warm and muggy evening

The tree pollen has been high the past couple of weeks (Source: KFVS)

This evening will continue to be warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible again.

Highs will mainly be in the middle 80s. A few areas with extra sunshine could hit the upper 80s to near 90, especially south.



The unsettled weather pattern could hang around for a while. Get the latest up to date forecast on Heartland News at 4 5 6 and 10.

