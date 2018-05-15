Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers sign off on the proposal, voters would decide the issue Nov. 6 or on another date set by the governor.

The proposal, approved 93-54 on Monday, is intended to protect right-to-work legislation Republicans passed last year.

That law has not taken effect, because union supporters gathered enough signatures to call a separate election to try and override it.

Proponents say workers should be able to choose whether they want to pay fees in industries that currently require union membership.

Opponents say banning union fees hurts workers and wages.

The constitutional amendment now heads to the Senate, where the Senate Minority Leader has threatened to filibuster it.

The proposal is HJR 79 .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.