SIC closed after lightning causes electrical damage

Lightning damage has caused a college in Illinois to cancel activities.

Southeastern Illinois College is closed on Tuesday, May 15 due to electrical damage.

A spokesperson for the college said all activities and events are canceled.

Jr. Falcon Productions' auditions for Madagascar and Tarzan are moved to the Harrisburg High School band room. Those attending are asked to use the Davenport Gym entrance.

Signs will be up to direct you toward the band room. You are asked to use the main lot behind the school off of McHaney for parking. The school address is 333 West College St.



Audition times will remain from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Please contact Hannah Drake with any questions at hnaas@harrisburg3.org or (618) 252-8673 x2169.

The Board Meeting at 6 p.m. will take place, however.

