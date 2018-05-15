What you need to know May 15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know May 15

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media) Storms will start out the morning (Source: Stock image/Raycom Media)
(KFVS) -

Today is Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

We’re watching for a few storms this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is some lightning, but it’s fading fast.

There are more storms to our west, that will enter out western counties before they fade out later this morning. There will be a brief quiet period before more storms this afternoon.

Some of the storms could produce a warning, but Laura says the threat is no worse than a typical summer day. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s. 

The pattern will last into Friday. Temps will be kept down a little because of the rain and clouds. High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and it will be humid for the next few days.

The weekend looks hot and humid. There could be storms, but the probability drops a little.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Making headlines

  1. Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in Marston, Missouri, Monday night.
  2. The criminal invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was suddenly dismissed Monday.
  3. The Missouri Attorney General's office recommended a Sikeston, Mo man convicted of murder to be set free.
  4. Solar energy production systems could offer a new option for farmers in Southern Illinois.
  5. A western Kentucky man was indicted on Friday, May 11 on charges of rape and sodomy.

Trending web stories

An Oregon father was arrested after deputies say he set his baby down in the forest and left him there while under the influence of drugs.

A student jumped into action when he realized his bus driver may have been drunk.

One Nebraska couple has the family they've always wanted through embryo adoption.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly