What you need to know May 15

We’re watching for a few storms this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is some lightning, but it’s fading fast.

There are more storms to our west, that will enter out western counties before they fade out later this morning. There will be a brief quiet period before more storms this afternoon.

Some of the storms could produce a warning, but Laura says the threat is no worse than a typical summer day. Temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s.

The pattern will last into Friday. Temps will be kept down a little because of the rain and clouds. High temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and it will be humid for the next few days.

The weekend looks hot and humid. There could be storms, but the probability drops a little.

