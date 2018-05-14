Missouri High school Soccer scores May 14

Here are the District Soccer scores from Missouri:
Class 1
Kelly 0
Carnahan FFT
Class 2
Note Dame 5
St. Pius X 0
_______________
Perryville 3
Fredericktown 2
Class 4
Northwest 9
Poplar bluff 1
_______________
Jackson 3
Seckman 0
