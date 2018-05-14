Missouri High school Soccer scores May 14

Here are the District Soccer scores from Missouri:

Class 1

Kelly 0

Carnahan FFT

Class 2

Note Dame 5

St. Pius X 0

_______________

Perryville 3

Fredericktown 2

Class 4

Northwest 9

Poplar bluff 1

_______________

Jackson 3

Seckman 0

