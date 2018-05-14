Sheriff's Office: Off-duty reserve deputy acted in self defense, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff's Office: Off-duty reserve deputy acted in self defense, shot man in Marston, MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Investigators are at the scene of a shooting in Marston, Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media) Investigators are at the scene of a shooting in Marston, Missouri. (Source: Raycom Media)
MARSTON, MO (KFVS) -

Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in Marston, Missouri on Monday, May 14.

At 8:40 p.m., New Madrid County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a person shot at a home.

Deputies said when they got to the scene they found a 42-year-old man in the yard with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to a hospital by helicopter where he remains in stable condition, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said they learned that an off-duty New Madrid County Sheriff's Deputy Reserve shot the 42-year-old man.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate.

Officials determined the off-duty New Madrid County Sheriff's Deputy Reserve acted in self-defense during an altercation and no charges will be filed. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

