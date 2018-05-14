Missouri House loosens regulation of security deposits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri House loosens regulation of security deposits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has voted to allow landlords to keep security deposits in their business bank accounts instead of in separate trust accounts.

The bill, approved Monday in a 101-43 vote, would let security deposits be mixed in with other funds. Currently, landlords must keep deposits in a separate trust account.

Proponents say this will make it easier for landlords to get tenants their money, and will save landowners time and money.

Opponents say this puts tenants' money at risk, because it will make it easier for landlords to spend the security deposits.

The bill now heads back to the Senate, which already approved an earlier version.

The bill is SB 581 .

