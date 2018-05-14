More than 1M chainsaws recalled due to injury hazard

Harbor Freight Tools are recalling 1,020,000 chainsaws due to a possible power switch malfunction (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Harbor Freight Tools are recalling 1,020,000 chainsaws due to a possible power switch malfunction, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

It could allow the chainsaw to keep operating after the switch moves to the off position.

The brand names include Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14 inch electric chainsaws.

Consumers can contact Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com for recall information.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw.

Replacement units will be available starting May 21, 2018.

