Missouri High School baseball districts scores May 14

Here is a look at scores in Southeast Missouri:

Class 1

District 1

Cooter 11

Southland 0

_______________

Gideon 11

Delta 1

_______________

District 2

Oran 8

Bell City 1

_______________

District 3

Oak Ridge 8

St. Paul 7

_______________

Class 2

District 1

South Pemiscot

Campbell

_______________

Bernie

Senath-Hornersville

_______________

District 2

Naylor 7

Van Buren 6

_______________

Alton 3

Thayer 1

_______________

District 3

Chaffee 11

Meadow Heights 1

_______________

Valle Catholic 4

Bismarck 1

_______________

Class 3

District 1

Portageville 4

Scott City 14

_______________

District 2

Malden

Clearwater

_______________

District 3

West County 4

Saxony 0

_______________

St. Pius

Arcadia Valley

_______________

Class 4

District 1

Sikeston 15

Perryville 6

_______________

Kennett 0

Notre Dame 7

_______________

District 2

Ste. Genevieve 1

Potosi 6

_______________

Festus

Park Hills

_______________

Class 5

District 1

Jackson 5

Poplar Bluff 2

