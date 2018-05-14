Missouri High School baseball districts scores May 14

Here is a look at scores in Southeast Missouri:
Class 1
District 1
Cooter 11
Southland 0
_______________
Gideon 11
Delta 1
_______________
District 2
Oran 8
Bell City 1
_______________
District 3
Oak Ridge 8
St. Paul 7
_______________
Class 2
District 1
South Pemiscot
Campbell
_______________
Bernie
Senath-Hornersville
_______________
District 2
Naylor 7
Van Buren 6
_______________
Alton 3
Thayer 1
_______________
District 3
Chaffee 11
Meadow Heights 1
_______________
Valle Catholic 4
Bismarck 1
_______________
Class 3
District 1
Portageville 4
Scott City 14
_______________
District 2
Malden
Clearwater
_______________
District 3
West County 4
Saxony 0
_______________
St. Pius
Arcadia Valley
_______________
Class 4
District 1
Sikeston 15
Perryville 6
_______________
Kennett 0
Notre Dame 7
_______________
District 2
Ste. Genevieve 1
Potosi 6
_______________
Festus
Park Hills
_______________
Class 5
District 1
Jackson 5
Poplar Bluff 2
