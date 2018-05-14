Man accused of stabbing other man over spilled drink during dice - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of stabbing other man over spilled drink during dice game

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Ronald Sterling Jones is accused of stabbing another man several times after a disagreement during a dice game. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Ronald Sterling Jones is accused of stabbing another man several times after a disagreement during a dice game. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Wilson City, Missouri man was arrested in connection to a stabbing investigation.

Ronald Sterling Jones, 52, was charged with felony assault in the first degree, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action.

According to acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies responded to a call late on Saturday, May 12 where they found the victim stabbed five times in the back and once in the left ear.

Caid said the stabbing was the result of a disagreement over a spilled alcoholic beverage during a dice game.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and later released.

Jones remains in custody in the Mississippi County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

