Man accused of stabbing other man over spilled drink during dice game

Ronald Sterling Jones is accused of stabbing another man several times after a disagreement during a dice game. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

A Wilson City, Missouri man was arrested in connection to a stabbing investigation.

Ronald Sterling Jones, 52, was charged with felony assault in the first degree, felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action.

According to acting Sheriff Branden Caid, deputies responded to a call late on Saturday, May 12 where they found the victim stabbed five times in the back and once in the left ear.

Caid said the stabbing was the result of a disagreement over a spilled alcoholic beverage during a dice game.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated and later released.

Jones remains in custody in the Mississippi County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

