Man arrested for attempted burglary in Murphysboro, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested for attempted burglary in Murphysboro, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are looking to identify another suspect in connection with recent burglaries. (Source: Murphysboro PD) Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are looking to identify another suspect in connection with recent burglaries. (Source: Murphysboro PD)
The photos were taken from surveillance the night of the crimes. (Source: Murphysboro PD) The photos were taken from surveillance the night of the crimes. (Source: Murphysboro PD)
(Source: Murphysboro PD) (Source: Murphysboro PD)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A man has been arrested in connection with recent burglaries reported in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to police, Daron Curtis Smith, 18, of Murphsyboro, faces an attempted residential burglary charge. He is one of two suspects wanted in connection to the crimes. Smith was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police are still looking to identify the other suspect.

Car and home burglaries happened on the night of May 10 and early morning on May 11, according to police.

The suspects were described as two black males in their mid-20s with an average build, between 5'8" and 6'2" tall. One male has a goatee and mustache.

The photos were taken from surveillance the night of the crimes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-687 COPS (2677). 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly