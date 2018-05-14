Man arrested for attempted burglary in Murphysboro, IL

The photos were taken from surveillance the night of the crimes. (Source: Murphysboro PD)

Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are looking to identify another suspect in connection with recent burglaries. (Source: Murphysboro PD)

A man has been arrested in connection with recent burglaries reported in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to police, Daron Curtis Smith, 18, of Murphsyboro, faces an attempted residential burglary charge. He is one of two suspects wanted in connection to the crimes. Smith was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Police are still looking to identify the other suspect.

Car and home burglaries happened on the night of May 10 and early morning on May 11, according to police.

The suspects were described as two black males in their mid-20s with an average build, between 5'8" and 6'2" tall. One male has a goatee and mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-687 COPS (2677).

