Albies, Bautista homer as Braves outslug Cubs 6-5

Albies, Bautista homer as Braves outslug Cubs 6-5

The Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday. (Source: KFVS) The Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday. (Source: KFVS)

By BY MIKE HELFGOT
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Ozzie Albies hit a leadoff drive for his 13th homer, Jose Bautista connected for a three-run shot and the Atlanta Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday.

Julio Teheran (4-1) pitched six solid innings and Tyler Flowers hit his first homer this season as NL-leading Atlanta (25-15) won for the sixth time in seven games. The surprising Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since July 28, 2014.

A.J. Minter worked a shaky ninth inning for his second save in the makeup of an April 15 rainout. Minter hit Ian Happ to force in a run with two out, but Kris Bryant lined out to left to end the game.

