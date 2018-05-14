Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in connection to Chester, IL officer's death

It's been five days since the death of Officer Brockmeyer, a Chester police officer who was killed in the line of duty during a vehicle pursuit on Oct. 28.

The suspect in the death of a Chester, Illinois officer appeared in court on Monday, November 14.

Jason Michael Stoker faces three to 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced on August 16, 2018. (Source: Randolph County State's Attorney)

A has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection to a Chester, Illinois officer's death in October 2016, according to the Randolph County State's Attorney's Office.

Jason Michael Stoker faces three to 14 years in prison. He will be sentenced on August 16, 2018.

Stoker was involved in a car crash that killed Chester Officer James Brockmeyer.

The charges of aggravated fleeing/eluding and first-degree murder was dismissed per the plea, according to State's Attorney Jeremy Walker.

"This plea was in the works for almost a year," Walker said. "With the families’ blessing we first proposed the open plea last summer, which was in principle accepted. However, the federal case came along, which we were aware and supportive of. Therefore, we needed that case to work its’ way thought the system and are more than satisfied with the sentence Mr. Stoker received last week in the federal court. The family of Mr. Brockmeyer were involved in this resolution, were fully aware, and in agreement with what we did. I only hope this gives the family additional closure and will allow them to move forward with their grieving and healing."

