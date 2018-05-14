Chicago parks shutting off 200 water fountains due to lead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chicago parks shutting off 200 water fountains due to lead

The Chicago Park District says about 200 of its outdoor drinking water fountains will remain shut off this summer after tests found lead in the water. (Source: Raycom Media) The Chicago Park District says about 200 of its outdoor drinking water fountains will remain shut off this summer after tests found lead in the water. (Source: Raycom Media)

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Park District says about 200 of its outdoor drinking water fountains will remain shut off this summer after tests found lead in the water.

The move affects at least 16 percent of the district's outdoor fountains and will leave the city parks with about 1,000 in operation. It follows the district shutting off about 18 percent of its indoor and outdoor water fountains in 2016 after initial testing.

Parks district spokeswoman Jessica Maxey-Faulkner tells the Chicago Tribune the shut-off fountains had lead content greater than federal regulations allow in bottled water and are ones used less often.

Josh Mogerman of the Natural Resources Defense Council tells WBEZ-FM says the parks system is making the correct decision, especially since children are vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly