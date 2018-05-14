Missouri bill could end some political sign bans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri bill could end some political sign bans

Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they were previously restricted under new legislation. (Source: Raycom Media) Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they were previously restricted under new legislation. (Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri residents may see political signs in areas where they were previously restricted under new legislation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri lawmakers passed a bill last week to prohibit homeowners' associations from banning political signs in some suburban subdivisions. The measure bars deed restrictions, covenants or other binding agreements that don't allow political signs to be displayed.

The change could come in time for the November 6 general election if signed by Gov. Eric Greitens.

Republican Rep. Kurt Bahr sponsored the legislation, saying subdivision bans violate free speech rights. The legislation could still allow for homeowners' associations to adopt "reasonable rules" regarding how signs are displayed, or ban signs from common areas.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly