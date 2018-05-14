Pearl Harbor sailor remains returned to Missouri, buried - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pearl Harbor sailor remains returned to Missouri, buried

The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii have been returned to Missouri to be buried with full military honors.

DIAMOND, Mo. (AP) - The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii have been returned to Missouri to be buried with full military honors.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Clifford George Goodwin had been resting in a common grave at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii for decades.

New DNA analysis has identified the remains of more than 130 soldiers lost during the Pearl Harbor attack, including Goodwin.

Goodwin was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when Japanese bombers descended on the ship. Goodwin was among more than 400 sailors and Marines killed aboard the ship on December 7, 1941.

More than 100 family, community and U.S. Navy members honored Goodwin at a funeral service in Diamond Saturday.

Reverend Phillip McClendon says a hero has come home.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

